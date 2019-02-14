Has Marie Kondo's Netflix series 'Tidying Up' sparked a donation increase in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Have you heard about the cleaning craze that ‘sparks joy’?

Japanese organizing guru Marie Kondo is motivating the masses with her Netflix series “Tidying Up.”

News 8’s Marcella Lee has been binge-watching Kondo’s show and shares what the de-cluttering craze has sparked here in San Diego.

"Welcome to my cluttered closet,” said Marcella. “I'm a little embarrassed to show it to you, but it's part of my story, right? And I know I'm not the only one, with the urge to purge.

“I've literally binge-watched Netflix in my closet while cleaning.”

Kondo's signature KonMari method has people clearing out everything from their closets and drawers, then placing them in one huge pile.

Afterwards, you sort and select by choosing items that “spark joy” for you.

Letting go of the sentimental items can be emotional, but Kondo says to show gratitude by saying “thank you” and then saying “goodbye.”

The clothing you keep then gets folded in Kondo's signature vertical folding style and put away.

The transformation is life-changing for the people in her show and more than a million new followers have joined the Kondo-craze since the show's release on Jan. 1, with thousands of posts on the tidying trend.

The cleaning craze has also resulted in an influx of donations at thrift stores and charities across the U.S.

Although it may be hard to correlate the impact Kondo's Netflix show has had on donation centers in San Diego, Salvation Army Major Iva West does say that there has been a huge surge in donated items locally from last year.

“We've increased our donations here in San Diego by 47 percent over last year,” said West.

It may just be the best time ever to shop at thrift stores. Marcella found one in Santee now full of deeply discounted designer brands - which may spark joy in savvy shoppers.

The donations will help sales and boost profits for the Salvation Army and, in turn, help provide services for those in need.

"When I see these garments, I see lives changes because without this and without these stores, we wouldn't be able to provide the services we do,” said West. "Junk to one man is a blessing to someone else, and it's true.”