Fugitive convicted of indecent exposure known to frequent National City, Sports Arena areas of San Diego

Andrew Dinicola

DOB: 10/30/1976 (42)

Description: White male

5’7” tall, 183 lbs.

Blonde hair, blue eyes

Andrew Dinicola is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violating the terms and conditions of his parole. Dinicola is on parole for a conviction related to indecent exposure. Dinicola has previous convictions for failing to register as a sex offender, indecent exposure, hit and run, possession of stolen property, and multiple parole violations. Dinicola is known to frequent National City and the Sports Arena area of San Diego.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.