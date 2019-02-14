‘Beyond Babel’ creators are Carlsbad husband and wife - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

‘Beyond Babel’ creators are Carlsbad husband and wife

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This Valentine’s Day, a Carlsbad couple seen fighting in a Justin Bieber video says they have nothing but love for each other.

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, the creators of theatrical dance show “Beyond Babel” - Mari and Keone - share some baby news.

The show runs at the Beyond Babel Theater near Downtown San Diego through the end of March.

Click here for more info.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.