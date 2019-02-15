The Addison is the only San Diego eatery with AAA Five Diamond Rating

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Addison restaurant at Fairmont Grand Del Mar again maintained its coveted AAA Five Diamond Rating, one of only two eateries in Southern California to earn the distinction, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced Thursday.

The other Southern California restaurant earning the Five Diamond Rating was The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

The Belvedere has been an AAA Five Diamond restaurant since 1995. The Addison has been on the list since 2008.

``Attaining the AAA Five Diamond rating is an impressive accomplishment,'' said Patty Marenco, manager of the Auto Club of Southern California's Approved Accommodations Program. ``Guests want to be wowed on multiple levels, so exceptional service is also important but they're not necessarily looking for all the formalities that were once so synonymous with fine dining.''

Thirteen restaurants in San Diego County earned Four Diamond ratings. According to the Auto Club, such restaurants offer ``a distinctive fine-dining experience, employing creative preparations that are skillfully served amid upscale ambience.''

The restaurants landing on the list were:

-- The Grove Steakhouse at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine;

-- Argyle Steakhouse in Carlsbad;

-- Vivace at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad;

-- A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla;

-- Donovan's Steak & Chop House in La Jolla;

-- George's at the Cove in La Jolla;

-- The Marine Room in La Jolla;

-- Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe;

-- Avant;

-- Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop;

-- Grant Grill at The US Grant;

-- Mister A's; and

-- Veladora.

The list of Four Diamond eateries is unchanged from the previous year.

