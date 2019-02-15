Tree falls onto Escondido home, narrowly missing sleeping couple

Authorities warn that mudslides are still possible Friday even after a damaging storm moved through California, trapping people in floodwaters, triggering a debris flow that destroyed homes, and forcing residents to flee communities scorched by wildfires last year.
According to Cal Fire San Diego, five ambulances have been called to Donovan State Prison after multiple people were injured during a riot.
A person who may have been trying to use a paddle board to ride or cross the fast-moving currents of a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel was found dead in the culvert Thursday afternoon.
A large oak tree fell on a home in Escondido, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband who were sleeping.
There are several areas prone to flooding across San Diego County – including one in Bankers Hill where residents said rain storms have triggered massive mudslides.
Scattered showers are expected in San Diego County Friday following a powerful storm that brought record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, mudslides and prompted school closures across the soaked region.
Weekend conditions are looking cool and wet. Stronger, colder system on Sunday will bring a chance of snow to San Diego mountains.
The intensity of Thursday’s storm prompted a flood warning, which is set to expire Friday morning, for the San Diego River and Santa Margarita River. A wind advisory, meanwhile, will remain in effect in the local mountains until 4 a.m. Saturday.