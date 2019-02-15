Tree falls onto Escondido home, narrowly missing sleeping couple

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A large oak tree fell on a home in Escondido, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband who were sleeping.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 10000 block of Jesmond Drive, according to authorities.

The couple say it was a miracle they survived because a tree limb pierced their ceiling inches from where they were sleeping.

The tree came crashing down, crushing a shed next to the home, causing major damage throughout the home.

Back in January, two people were killed when a 75-foot- tall tree fell onto a two-story house in the Point Loma Heights area.

Police confirmed that the couple was likely asleep in bed when the tree crashed through the roof without warning. It is suspected they died instantly.

