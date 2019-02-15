Carlsbad woman rescued after falling off cliff

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fire crews were busy Thursday night after rain walloped the county.

Carlsbad crews were called to rescue a woman who fell 15 feet off a cliff to the beach below.

The couple were out on a Carlsbad cliff for a late night romantic Valentine's dinner when they both fell to the beach. It is unknown if they slipped or if the cliff gave way after all of the rain.

The man was able to climb back up the cliff to call for help while the woman complained of back pain and had to be rescued using a basket.

The woman was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. Both people are expected to be ok.

