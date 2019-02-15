Carlsbad woman rescued after falling off cliff

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fire crews were busy Thursday night after rain walloped the county.
Carlsbad crews were called to rescue a woman who fell 15 feet off a cliff to the beach below.
The couple were out on a Carlsbad cliff for a late night romantic Valentine's dinner when they both fell to the beach. It is unknown if they slipped or if the cliff gave way after all of the rain.
The man was able to climb back up the cliff to call for help while the woman complained of back pain and had to be rescued using a basket.
The woman was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. Both people are expected to be ok.
RELATED COVERAGE:
According to Cal Fire San Diego, five ambulances have been called to Donovan State Prison after multiple people were injured during a riot.
A person who may have been trying to use a paddle board to ride or cross the fast-moving currents of a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel was found dead in the culvert Thursday afternoon.
A large oak tree fell on a home in Escondido, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband who were sleeping.
There are several areas prone to flooding across San Diego County – including one in Bankers Hill where residents said rain storms have triggered massive mudslides.
Scattered showers are expected in San Diego County Friday following a powerful storm that brought record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, mudslides and prompted school closures across the soaked region.
Weekend conditions are looking cool and wet. Stronger, colder system on Sunday will bring a chance of snow to San Diego mountains.
The intensity of Thursday’s storm prompted a flood warning, which is set to expire Friday morning, for the San Diego River and Santa Margarita River. A wind advisory, meanwhile, will remain in effect in the local mountains until 4 a.m. Saturday.
