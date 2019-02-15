Watch Live: Multiple ambulances called to Donovan State Prison after reported riot

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Five ambulances have been called to Donovan State Prison after multiple people were injured during a reported riot, Cal Fire San Diego confirmed on Friday morning.
The prison is located on Alta Road in Otay Mesa.
A person who may have been trying to use a paddle board to ride or cross the fast-moving currents of a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel was found dead in the culvert Thursday afternoon.
A large oak tree fell on a home in Escondido, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband who were sleeping.
There are several areas prone to flooding across San Diego County – including one in Bankers Hill where residents said rain storms have triggered massive mudslides.
Scattered showers are expected in San Diego County Friday following a powerful storm that brought record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, mudslides and prompted school closures across the soaked region.
Social media has become a part of most people’s daily lives – including parents who don’t think twice about posting photos of their kids.
Weekend conditions are looking cool and wet. Stronger, colder system on Sunday will bring a chance of snow to San Diego mountains.
The intensity of Thursday’s storm prompted a flood warning, which is set to expire Friday morning, for the San Diego River and Santa Margarita River. A wind advisory, meanwhile, will remain in effect in the local mountains until 4 a.m. Saturday.
The average tax refund and the total amount of refunds issued declined for the second straight week, potentially intensifying a political flashpoint seized by Democrats as proof that the Republican-written tax law hurts the middle class.