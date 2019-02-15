Watch Live: Multiple ambulances called to Donovan State Prison a - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Watch Live: Multiple ambulances called to Donovan State Prison after reported riot

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Five ambulances have been called to Donovan State Prison after multiple people were injured during a reported riot, Cal Fire San Diego confirmed on Friday morning.  

The prison is located on Alta Road in Otay Mesa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates


 

