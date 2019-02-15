Good Samaritans help after rollover crash in Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Good Samaritans help after rollover crash in Poway

Posted: Updated:
By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Good Samaritans came to the rescue after a bad rollover crash in Poway.
   
It happened around 7 a.m. Friday on Highway 67 near Scripps Poway Parkway.
   
A witness says the female driver started fishtailing and crashed. Her passenger was stuck under the overturned SUV. Several Good Samaritans stopped and helped roll the vehicle off of him.     
   
Sheriff’s deputies say he suffered two broken legs, while the driver had only minor injuries.
   
The driver went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Sheriffs. At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of alcohol or distraction as the cause of the accident. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.