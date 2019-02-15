A museum dedicated to love pops up in the North County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Who says Valentine's Day is over? A new museum has popped up in the North County and it’s dedicated to love.
The "Museum of What: Love Tour", located in Encinitas, is a non-traditional pop up museum featuring an array of blissful exhibits that will inspire you to live, laugh, and love.
The grand opening was on Valentine's Day. The visit to the museum will delight your senses as you touch, smell, feel, and listen to the fabulous exhibits - all inspired by love and happiness.
You can make sandcastles with your besties, jump into the 'love nest' with your sweetie, or even take pink flamingos for a walk (not real ones, of course).
In the video report from News 8's Ashley Jacobs, she explored the entire museum to share a little bit of the passion behind the project.
The general admission is $24 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 through 12. Children 3 and under are free of charge.
For more information on the "Museum of What: Love Tour", visit the website museumofwhat.com.
