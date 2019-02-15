After the Storm: Ramona family frustrated after home floods again

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – This week’s storm caused major flooding across San Diego County. A family in Ramona is now dealing with the aftermath from the rain storm that swept across San Diego County.

The Pearsall family is still cleaning up after their home flooded Thursday. It is the second time their home has flooded in the four years they have lived there, but the Pearsalls said the flooding is not just a problem for them but other Ramona families as well.

The problem, according to the Pearsalls, is the drainage system.

On Thursday, Gideon Pearsall had to use a canoe to get around his flooded property. The family’s home was about five inches deep in water after the day-long torrential downpour – causing part of the ceiling to collapse. “I was stunned. I woke up, my heart was racing. It scared me a little bit. It came pretty fast. A lot of water. [It] came a lot faster than anyone probably thought.”

Two years ago, their home also flooded after heavy rains. “We had stuff floating through the house like the Titanic,” said Pearsall.

While this year the family was better prepared, they still were not able to stop the water. “We could sandbag the whole house, but that is thousands of sandbags,” he said.

Pearsall said his neighbors across the street are also dealing with the same flooding problem. They blame the flooding on the poor drainage in Ramona. “Part of the problem is the drainage is not sufficient enough for all this water that comes through here when we have these floods. I think the proper measures need to be taken to prevent this from happening in the future. Something has to be done. We have to spend the money,” said Pearsall.

The Pearsalls are currently renting a home and said they are not the type to ask for help. The family will be going through insurance to get their home repaired.