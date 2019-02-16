Jet carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Makes Emergency Landing

Courteney Cox, left, and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring George Clooney at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A private jet reportedly carrying actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox lost one of its four rear tires leaving LAX Friday but landed safely at another Southern California airport.

The Gulfstream G-4 took off about 11 a.m. from Los Angeles International Airport and had been headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

The aircraft circled Ontario International Airport in order to burn fuel before touching down about 2 p.m. without incident, according to FAA and airport officials.

Ontario police and fire units were standing by to assist the aircraft as it landed, airport officials said.

TMZ.com reported that the former ``Friends'' co-stars were among the plane's passengers. The jet was carrying a total of 10 passengers and two crew members, according to Ontario airport officials.