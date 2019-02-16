Push to clean up University Heights Canyon

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (NEWS 8) - The push to clean up the canyon underneath the Vermont Street Bridge in University Heights is getting more aggressive.

Last March, the canyon - which is filled with trash, overgrown brush and dead trees - ignited inching close to homes, businesses and State Route-163. The San Diego Fire Department suspects it was started by a homeless encampment.

During the fire News 8 reported how residents had been pushing the city to clean up the canyon.

After the fire, Cal Trans cleaned up its portion of the canyon and so did the city, but trees that were cut down still litter the canyon. According to residents, the city has more work to do and needs to clean up the trees that were cut down - which is why Councilman Chris Ward has pushed for a clean up.

Residents will hold a petition drive to gather signatures to present to the San Diego City Council and the mayor during budget hearings.

“It's been incredibly frustrating to try and ask and do and just always hear that 'we are trying but we cant get the resources,'” said University Heights resident MaryBeth Chruden.

The petition drive will be this weekend on Saturday February 16th at the Vermont Street Bridge and Sunday February 17th during the Hillcrest Farmer’s Market.

