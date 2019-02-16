Push to clean up University Heights Canyon

On February 14, 2018, Aalayah Eastmond was in class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida when a gunman opened fire.
A San Diego family received a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day after a fellow diner unexpectedly paid their $52.75 Red Lobster tab and left a sweet note for the mother.
One person was shot and injured outside a Kearny Mesa restaurant Friday night - sending diners running for cover.
The push to clean up the canyon underneath the Vermont Street Bridge in University Heights is getting more aggressive.
Weekend conditions are looking cool and wet. Stronger, colder system on Sunday will bring a chance of snow to San Diego mountains.
A private jet reportedly carrying actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox lost one of its four rear tires leaving LAX Friday but landed safely at another Southern California airport.
This week’s storm caused major flooding across San Diego County. A family in Ramona is now dealing with the aftermath from the rain storm that swept across San Diego County.
Nearly 50 inmates were involved in a riot at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa on Friday. The incident happened in the prison's medium custody Facility-A yard.
A former Navy man accused of killing his estranged wife, whose decomposing body was found in San Diego Bay nearly two years after she vanished, was ordered Friday to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge.
An ex-con who allegedly riddled a Hillcrest restaurant with bullets from an assault rifle -- sending terrified diners ducking for cover but somehow injuring no one -- was charged Friday with 11 counts of attempted murder.