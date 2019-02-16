Sweet note and Red Lobster bill paid for San Diego family

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 ) – A San Diego family received a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day after a fellow diner unexpectedly paid their $52.75 Red Lobster tab and left a sweet note for the mother.

Liz said she was having lunch on Valentine's Day with her husband, Samuel - who is in the U.S. Coast Guard - and their three-year-old son Sammy, at the Midway District Red Lobster when the act of kindness happened.

“We went to hand him [server] our card and he said, 'oh no, you guys are set for the night. It was already paid for.' We were taken back by it. It was really sweet,” said Liz Vicario.

The note read: “Your son is so well mannered. It is a pleasure to see in these days of chaos. You seem like a wonderful mother!! Happy Valentine's Day."

“Usually, it's my husband that gets acknowledged for stuff. I usually don’t so it was really nice,” said Liz.

The mother thought it was the woman at a table reading a book with a glass of wine and her older son. When she turned around to thank the mystery cupid, she was gone. Liz is a restaurant server and understands children can be challenging out at dinner.

“It was really nice to hear another woman encourage another woman as a mother,” said Liz. “I would like to pay it forward. I felt like this was really personal, and it was really sweet and nice. I really, really loved it.”

The mother posted the note on social media in hopes of finding the woman to thank her and spread kindness.