Navy to commission USS Tulsa, ship to be homeported in San Diego

A small private jet inbound to San Diego International Airport suffered primary brake failure but was still able to land safely on Saturday, officials said.
Weekend conditions are looking cool and wet. Stronger, colder system on Sunday will bring a chance of snow to San Diego mountains.
Six hundred active duty military and veterans will get a unique and intimate concert at the Belly Up on Monday February 18th.
The U.S. Navy will commission its newest combat ship on Saturday, the USS Tulsa, which will eventually be docked in San Diego.
One person was shot and seriously injured outside a Kearny Mesa restaurant Friday night - sending diners running for cover.
On February 14, 2018, Aalayah Eastmond was in class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida when a gunman opened fire.
A San Diego family received a sweet surprise on Valentine’s Day after a fellow diner unexpectedly paid their $52.75 Red Lobster tab and left a sweet note for the mother.
The push to clean up the canyon underneath the Vermont Street Bridge in University Heights is getting more aggressive.
A private jet reportedly carrying actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox lost one of its four rear tires leaving LAX Friday but landed safely at another Southern California airport.
This week’s storm caused major flooding across San Diego County. A family in Ramona is now dealing with the aftermath from the rain storm that swept across San Diego County.