Navy to commission USS Tulsa, ship to be homeported in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Navy will commission its newest combat ship on Saturday, the USS Tulsa, which will eventually be docked in San Diego.

The Navy will commission the Independence-variant littoral combat ship in San Francisco. The ship is the second to bear Tulsa's name after the Navy fleet included a Asheville-class gunboat from 1923 to 1944. The former USS Tulsa operated mostly near Australia and the Phillipines during World War II before being renamed the USS Tacloban.

"This ship is named in honor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but represents more than one city," said Navy Secretary Richard Spencer. "USS Tulsa represents an investment in readiness and lethality, and is a testament to the increased capabilities made possible by a true partnership between the Department of the Navy and our industrial base."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, and former Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mayor Kathy Taylor are expected to attend the ceremony. Lankford will give the ceremony's principal address according to Navy officials.

The ship will eventually join nine other littoral combat ships in San Diego. Residents will be able to view the commissioning ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m., on the Navy's website.