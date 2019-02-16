Country music star Russell Dickerson to play private concert for military at the Belly Up

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Six hundred active duty military and veterans will get a unique and intimate concert at the Belly Up on Monday February 18th.

Platinum country recording artist, Russell Dickerson will hit the stage and perform some of his favorites from his new album, “Yours” including his chart topping hit, “Blue Tacoma.”

Guests and their families will get to enjoy a cocktail hour, photos beside an actual Blue Tacoma and a performance by opening act, Eli V.

Dickerson’s performance will officially kick off the “Road to Stagecoach” campaign, which will culminate in late April at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, powered by Toyota. In addition to the concert, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a sweepstakes drawing for the ultimate Stagecoach experience.

The winner will receive VIP tickets to Stagecoach, hotel and a meet and greet with Russell Dickerson.



