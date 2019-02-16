Dozens scammed after buying tickets for fake brunch in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of people on Saturday fell victim to a brunch scam that was supposed to take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Many people spent over $100 on the brunch after they saw and ad from Brunch Famous Celebration San Diego that said the event was supposed to be state of the art. Kerry Merritt was one who fell victim to the scam told News 8 that the company advertised on Facebook and said there would be different restaurants from Del Mar serving the food.

On Saturday the website completely disappeared, but that didn’t deter many people, some who came from as far away as Palm Springs, because they already had their tickets.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds stepped up to the plate and fixed something that they didn’t create by taking the scammed people inside and buying them lunch at Surfside Race Place.

The people who were scammed didn’t stop in Del Mar. Many more showed up to the Encore Event Center in Kearny Mesa where they were told the brunch was relocated to.

The event center told News 8 that the company did call to reserve a room. They went as far as sending a deposit check, but around a week later the check bounced and the company was never heard from again.

