Hundreds gather on the USS Midway to remember the Navy Squadron VA-115

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - More than 150 current and former service members and their families gathered on the USS Midway on Saturday morning.

They gathered together for a ceremony to honor the members of the historic Navy squadron – VA-115. From 1965-1966, the VA flew over 2,000 combat missions totaling over 8,000 flight hours in Vietnam.

The event was put on by a group of veterans who wanted to remember all the comrades they lost during the squadrons 80 years of service.

Howard Briggs says it has been decades since he fought alongside these men, but the pain and sacrifice of war is still fresh in his memory.

Briggs says he enjoys ceremonies like the one on Saturday because they are a way to keep his friend’s memories alive.