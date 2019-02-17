Hours-long SWAT standoff in Poway ends

POWAY (CNS) - An hours-long standoff ended Sunday afternoon after a man barricaded himself in a Poway building for much of the morning and early afternoon.



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department tweeted shortly before 7 a.m. that deputies were handling an incident involving a "suicidal, armed/barricaded subject" in the 14000 block of Poway Road.



The standoff was taking place at an apartment attached to a business, Sheriff's Lt. Dave Perkins said.



Poway Road was blocked off between Garden Road and Sudan Road.



"No one is currently in danger but please remain clear of the area," the tweet said.



In another tweet around 10 a.m., the Sheriff's Department said SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were at the scene.



The standoff had ended by about 1 p.m., Perkins confirmed.

No details on how the situation was resolved or identifying information on the suspect was immediately available.

Poway Rd in @cityofpoway is now open again at the conclusion of the barricaded subject incident. Thank you for your patience during its closure. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 17, 2019