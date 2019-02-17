Search resumes for resident of burned Ramona house - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search resumes for resident of burned Ramona house

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

RAMONA (CNS) - A resident of a Ramona house was unaccounted for Saturday after flames fully engulfed the structure and firefighters planned to resume their search Sunday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 5:20 p.m. in the 20000 block of Black Canyon Road, CalFire San Diego Capt. Isaac Sanchez said.

The fire had burned itself out as of 9 p.m., leaving unstable walls standing, which prevented a full search of the destroyed house, he said.

"The first arriving engine reported it was well-involved and a decision was made to go defensive," Sanchez said. That means firefighters focused their efforts on protecting surrounding structures while letting the house fire burn itself out because it was not safe for firefighters to be inside or on top of the structure, he said.

A woman and a child were displaced by the fire, Sanchez said.

Firefighters searched part of the house for the unaccounted for resident but had to stop for the night because unstable walls will need to be torn down or stabilized first, he said.

One unit remained at the scene overnight to monitor the situation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.