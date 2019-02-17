Search resumes for resident of burned Ramona house

RAMONA (CNS) - A resident of a Ramona house was unaccounted for Saturday after flames fully engulfed the structure and firefighters planned to resume their search Sunday morning, authorities said.



The fire was reported at 5:20 p.m. in the 20000 block of Black Canyon Road, CalFire San Diego Capt. Isaac Sanchez said.



The fire had burned itself out as of 9 p.m., leaving unstable walls standing, which prevented a full search of the destroyed house, he said.



"The first arriving engine reported it was well-involved and a decision was made to go defensive," Sanchez said. That means firefighters focused their efforts on protecting surrounding structures while letting the house fire burn itself out because it was not safe for firefighters to be inside or on top of the structure, he said.



A woman and a child were displaced by the fire, Sanchez said.



Firefighters searched part of the house for the unaccounted for resident but had to stop for the night because unstable walls will need to be torn down or stabilized first, he said.



One unit remained at the scene overnight to monitor the situation.

#BlackCanyonIC [update] IC reports that most units will begin to go available soon. One engine will remain on scene overnight. Crews will return in the morning to continue overhaul and the search for the missing resident. pic.twitter.com/MpPyjkMYAL — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 17, 2019