San Diego police release releases names of SWAT officers involved in Paradise Hills shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police on Saturday released the names of the SWAT officers involved in a shooting and a standoff in Paradise Hills early on Valentine's Day.



The officers were five-year veteran Jacob Castillo, six-year veteran Timothy Arreola, seven-year veteran Juan Ponce, 12-year veteran Aziz Brou and 16-year veteran Richard Butera.



The Thursday shooting left a 54-year-old man hospitalized with life- threatening injuries, though he was in stable condition Saturday.



The SWAT officers responded after police received several calls around 2 p.m. Thursday, first from a woman in the 1800 block of Altamont Court who said her ex-boyfriend was acting strangely, then from neighbors who said the man had pointed a rifle at a resident driving by and had possibly fired the rifle, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.



Officers arrived at the residence and attempted to talk with the man, who had gone into the backyard and fired at least one shot, Dobbs said.



A SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and the suspect, identified as Martin Girdner, confronted two SWAT officers while aiming a gun at them, Dobbs said.



The SWAT officers, fearing for their safety, fired several shots at the suspect, who went down, then ran back into the residence, according to Dobbs.



About 3:45 p.m., the man walked from the rear of the residence and pointed a gun at officers, prompting three other SWAT officers to fire at the suspect, striking him at least once, Dobbs said. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for life- threatening gunshot wounds.



None of the officers were injured during the incident.



The Thursday standoff occurred near Paradise Valley Elementary School on Alleghany Street and teachers were directed to keep students locked in their classrooms as a precaution until further notice, said San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee. Classes were dismissed at the usual time of 2:50 p.m. and campus police guided and escorted children out of the school to ensure their safety, according to Magee.



Butera was involved in at least one other shooting in January 2014, when he shot and killed an unarmed man who claimed to have explosives and a gun while holding a driver hostage during a pursuit that led San Diego officers into Escondido.

