Latest storm brings snow to San Diego mountains

The body of a man was found near a burned Ramona home Sunday after a resident of the home was unaccounted for after flames fully engulfed the structure on Saturday, authorities said. Deputies couldn't immediately say if the man who was found was the unaccounted-for resident.
The latest storm to hit San Diego is making for a beautiful scene in our local mountains with plenty of fresh snow that brought out lots of visitors this weekend.
Professional football is back in San Diego for the first time in more than two years. The San Diego Fleet's first ever home game against the Atlanta Legends got underway Sunday evening at SDCCU stadium.
The San Diego County Women's Hall of Fame will induct five local women for their life's achievements next month, the organization announced Sunday.
San Diego police on Saturday released the names of the SWAT officers involved in a shooting and a standoff in Paradise Hills early on Valentine's Day.
Following a series of low pressures, a stronger, colder system on Sunday will bring a chance of snow to San Diego mountains.
The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest combat ship on Saturday, the USS Tulsa, which eventually will be docked in San Diego.
More than 150 current and former service members and their families gathered on the USS Midway on Saturday morning.
Dozens of people on Saturday fell victim to a brunch scam that was supposed to take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.