Oceanside family narrowly escapes after 80-foot tree falls onto home

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - An Oceanside family narrowly escaped injury after an 80-foot pine tree fell onto their home, leaving behind a huge mess.
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Horne Street, according to authorities.
The tree fell onto a trailer and some fencing in the yard. Residents inside the home say they barely escaped after hearing a loud sound outside before the tree toppled onto the home.
Neighbors say SDG&E came out to trim the tree a few weeks ago to keep it from hitting power lines.
“It was always leaning towards my house and I was concerned about it. SDG&E cut this by the power lines on this side. I don’t know if that was the cause or not, but the tree was wanting to go that way,” said neighbor Scott Volz.
No one inside the home was injured.
Photo shows 80-foot tree that fell onto a home in Oceanside Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
On Friday, A large oak tree fell on a home in Escondido, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband who were sleeping.
Back in January, two people were killed when a 75-foot- tall tree fell onto a two-story housein the Point Loma Heights area.
Police confirmed that the couple was likely asleep in bed when the tree crashed through the roof without warning. It is suspected they died instantly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
