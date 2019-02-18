On Presidents Day San Diegans protest Trump’s national emergency declaration

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For Presidents Day on Monday, activists across the country - including some in San Diego - rallied against President Trump’s border emergency declaration.

At the San Diego County Administration Building, a protest organized by MoveOn.org and San Diego Indivisible got underway around noon with participants saying they are frustrated over Trump's declaration and desire to spend billions on a border wall.

President Trump declared a national emergency Friday aiming to get funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump made the announcement from the Rose Garden saying illegal immigration was "an invasion of our country."

The president's announcement last week was met with swift reaction from several groups including the American Civil Liberties Union which announced it intended to sue less than an hour after the declaration was made.

Many at Monday's rally also expressed their concerns about the emergency declaration saying there are other important emergencies in the country.

"Let's be clear about one thing, the only crisis that we have at the border today is the one created by hateful rhetoric and xenophobic policies that have been pursued by this administration," said David Trujillo with the ACLU.

More than 250 people turned out for the local rally which was organized quickly over the weekend.

Tom Racanelli got the ball rolling in San Diego after hearing about similar rallies taking place across the country. He said he noticed there wasn't one planned here and so he signed up to organize a protest - something he has never done before.

"I feel like if we don't take action for our democracy, we might lose it," he said.

As speakers talked about everything from gun violence prevention to protecting immigrant rights, a small group of counter-protestors shared their views as well by holding signs supporting President Trump.

Melinda Oporto said she believes Trump should close the border and not allow any migrants in, so public services can go to Americans who need them.

"What about our vets that have fought for us? It breaks my heart - our vets laying here on the sidewalk," said Oporto. "Where is everyone's anger about that? If we can help our people first then by all means let's reach out to migrants, but we can't help our own people right now."

There were a few shouting matches between the two sides but with law enforcement keeping a close eye on things the event remained peaceful.

