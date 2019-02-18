Making homes in San Diego more resistant to fire

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — When it comes to protecting your home during a fire, builders here in San Diego are required to follow certain guidelines for new projects. California has some of the toughest restrictions in the country.

Every year in the United States, about 400,000 homes are either damaged or destroyed by fire and San Diego is no exception.

The 2003 Cedar Fire burned more than 2,200 homes alone.

Since then, a lot has changed in terms of making new structures more fire resistant.

That includes everything from the material used on the outside walls to the roof on top.

News 8's Shannon Handy recently visited a development under construction in Ramona and got a first-hand look at the most fire preventative features in the industry.

2018 was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire season on record in California. Paradise - a town of more than 25,000 in Northern California - was nearly wiped out.

Carroll Curtis' home is one of the few that survived. She credits the way it was built 10 years ago by her father-in-law using fire preventative materials.

"It was built on a concrete slab,” Curtis said. “We have rock and gravel all the way around it."

A lot of those features are now standard for new builds in California.

"We've learned over the passing of time there's some things we can do to our homes [to protect them],” said Janean Johnson.

Johnson is a sales agent at Willow Ridge Estates - a Kire Builders development in Ramona that once complete will include 17 single family homes and all of them will be built using fire preventative features.

"The way that we build them and the materials we use are key,” said Johnson.

The exterior, for example, is built using stucco.

"And stucco is a concrete product, so we know concrete is very resistant to fire,” Johnson said.

The tiles on the roof are also concrete and the eaves are built using with non-combustible materials and with vents higher up.

"The eaves, when they have vents, they can backdraft the embers into the attic. That's how we start a fire," said Johnson. “So those special vents allow for the attic air to escape but they have these great retarders on the inside – [a metal mesh which] prevents embers from going into attic space.”

The rain gutters were designed with a metal guard in place to keep leaves and other debris out.

"If they've got debris or leaves in those gutters and an ember comes in and lands inside the gutter that's creating fuel for that ember to ignite,” Johnson said.

Other features of the homes include dual-pane windows - tempered on one side and non-tempered on the other - as well as non-combustible landscaping and defensible space.

Inside the homes there are also many sprinklers as required by the state.

"We always meet or exceed the strict requirements set out by the state, county and local ordinances,” Kire Builders COO Adam Hutchinson, said.

He also says California is the only state to have such widespread measures.

Aside from landscaping and construction materials, fire officials also inspect the surrounding neighborhood of new builds to ensure there are enough hydrants and escape routes.

Hutchinson said they also make sure fire trucks can make turns and access narrow areas.

Kire Builders also wants to make clear that nothing is fire-proof, but they say these preventative measures do help.

As this seems to be the future of construction, Carroll says it has been a long time coming.

"They seemed to have helped a lot of people in the area,” she said. “Those were the houses that seemed to survive."

