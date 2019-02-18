San Diego Moms Blog offers tips for creating and capturing special moments

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Parents love to take photos of their sons and daughters but sometimes it can be challenging to capture those candid moments of our kids. Plus, with our recent rainy weather, having little ones confined indoors and keeping little hands busy can be tough.

Niki Jones and Deanne Gustafson from San Diego Moms Blog stopped by Morning Extra with ideas for indoor activities and tips for capturing those moments on camera.

One great tip from Deanne is to set up an activity with the kids versus just sitting and posing them on a chair for the photo shoot. The key is to capture them in their moment of joy and excitement. Playful props like bubble making toys, coloring and activity books during the shoot can bring out that extra spark of wonder from the child. Nikki suggests using the slow-motion function on your camera phone for a better photo effect.

For those who want to know more about photographing their kids, Niki and Deanne also talked about their upcoming “Coffee and Capture” workshop.

Tickets are $20 for the two-hour class with Katherine Beth of Katherine Beth Photography which will cover the following topics:

- Lighting tips

- Editing from your phone and the best apps to use to edit your images for print

- Composition

- Camera settings on your phone (Android or Apple)

- Tricks for your phone to better capture your children



Click here for more information.