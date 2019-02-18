San Diego Moms Blog offers tips for creating and capturing special moments

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Parents love to take photos of their sons and daughters but sometimes it can be challenging to capture those candid moments of our kids. Plus, with our recent rainy weather, having little ones confined indoors and keeping little hands busy can be tough.
Niki Jones and Deanne Gustafson from San Diego Moms Blog stopped by Morning Extra with ideas for indoor activities and tips for capturing those moments on camera.
One great tip from Deanne is to set up an activity with the kids versus just sitting and posing them on a chair for the photo shoot. The key is to capture them in their moment of joy and excitement. Playful props like bubble making toys, coloring and activity books during the shoot can bring out that extra spark of wonder from the child. Nikki suggests using the slow-motion function on your camera phone for a better photo effect.
For those who want to know more about photographing their kids, Niki and Deanne also talked about their upcoming “Coffee and Capture” workshop.
Tickets are $20 for the two-hour class with Katherine Beth of Katherine Beth Photography which will cover the following topics:
- Lighting tips
- Editing from your phone and the best apps to use to edit your images for print
- Composition
- Camera settings on your phone (Android or Apple)
- Tricks for your phone to better capture your children
Click here for more information.
California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The recent flood waters hit hard at the Lions,Tigers and Bears facility in Alpine. Now, the muddy cleanup effort is underway, and the facility's director is asking for help.
When it comes to protecting your home during a fire, builders here in San Diego are required to follow certain guidelines for new projects. California has some of the toughest restrictions in the country.
An Oceanside family narrowly escaped injury after an 80-foot pine tree fell onto their home, leaving behind a huge mess.
If you’re looking to get your body ready for when the weather heats up, detoxing might be on your agenda. Nutritionist Christina Jordan of Fit Body Weight Loss stopped by Morning Extra with tips on slimming down for spring.
For Presidents Day on Monday, activists across the country - including some in San Diego - rallied against President Trump’s border emergency declaration.
Did you know studies show that the average American will eat more than 8 pounds of pickles in a single year?
Dozens of people on Saturday fell victim to a brunch scam that was supposed to take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Just in time for Mardi Gras – which is just a couple weeks away – we're learning where you can get Southern and Cajun cuisine here in San Diego.
Parents love to take photos of their sons and daughters but sometimes it can be challenging to capture those candid moments of our kids. Plus, with our recent rainy weather, having little ones confined indoors and keeping little hands busy can be tough.