Pickle, anyone? Check out San Diego’s only pickle store

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Valentine's Day, News 8's Ashley Jacobs posted a photo on her Instagram page of a bouquet that was made from pickles. The people commenting on the post went bonkers!

In the video report, Ashley takes you on a tour of the store that created the mouth-puckering gift, The Original Pickle Store located in University Heights. From fermented kelp to pickled watermelon, even pickles making it into Bloody Mary concoctions on tap at the store, check out San Diego's only pickle place to see what else makes it so unique.

Pickle fun trivia ... Did you know studies show that the average American will eat more than 8 pounds of pickles in a single year? The interests in home fermentation is growing as homesteading and conservation become more popular and accessible.

For more information on The Original Pickle Store, visit their Instagram page.