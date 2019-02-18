Authentic Cajun and Southern cuisine to be served at San Diego e - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authentic Cajun and Southern cuisine to be served at San Diego event

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Just in time for Mardi Gras – which is just a couple weeks away – we're learning where you can get Southern and Cajun cuisine here in San Diego.

Chef Pamela Jones of Pamela's Kitchen Table stopped by to demonstrate some dishes including shrimp and grits - which is a staple of Southern and Cajun cooking.

And if that has your mouth watering, you’ll also want to know about the four-course spread Pamela will serve this Saturday at The French Quarter Fête in the Gaslamp.

