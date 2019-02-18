Ideas to slim down and detox for spring

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you’re looking to get your body ready for when the weather heats up, detoxing might be on your agenda.
Nutritionist Christina Jordan of Fit Body Weight Loss stopped by Morning Extra with tips on slimming down for spring.
The recent flood waters hit hard at the Lions,Tigers and Bears facility in Alpine. Now, the muddy cleanup effort is underway, and the facility's director is asking for help.
When it comes to protecting your home during a fire, builders here in San Diego are required to follow certain guidelines for new projects. California has some of the toughest restrictions in the country.
California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
An Oceanside family narrowly escaped injury after an 80-foot pine tree fell onto their home, leaving behind a huge mess.
For Presidents Day on Monday, activists across the country - including some in San Diego - rallied against President Trump’s border emergency declaration.
Did you know studies show that the average American will eat more than 8 pounds of pickles in a single year?
Dozens of people on Saturday fell victim to a brunch scam that was supposed to take place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Just in time for Mardi Gras – which is just a couple weeks away – we're learning where you can get Southern and Cajun cuisine here in San Diego.
Parents love to take photos of their sons and daughters but sometimes it can be challenging to capture those candid moments of our kids. Plus, with our recent rainy weather, having little ones confined indoors and keeping little hands busy can be tough.