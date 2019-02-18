Alpine's Lions, Tigers and Bears hit hard by mud flows

ALPINE (NEWS 8) - The recent flood waters hit hard at the Lions,Tigers and Bears facility in Alpine. Now, the muddy cleanup effort is underway, and the facility's director is asking for help.

Mud flows swept across the parking lot and dangerously close to several animal enclosures. The facility's office and gift shop had water damage from the flood waters.

About 60 animals live at the animal sanctuary - none of them were affected by the heavy rains and flooding. Workers were able to drain flooded pools and scrape mud out, but the facility needs a longer term solution to the flooding problem.

You can donate to Lions, Tigers and Bears through their website.