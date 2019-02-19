San Diego braces for frost advisory

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – While the rain has subsided for the moment, cold temperatures have swooped in Monday night.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for San Diego County – which means crops and plants left exposed could be in danger, especially if there is now wind and rain.

Fausto Palafox has owned Mission Hill Nursery since 1989. He said that out of all the crops grown at his nursery, the avocado is the more susceptible to low temperatures. Ironically, San Diego County is the number one producer of avocados in the country.

“Unfortunately, it [the frost] becomes still at one or two in the morning when everybody is asleep. That is when you run into some problems. The avocado is more of a sub-tropical fruit, so you got to be careful,” said Fausto.

Other crops like citrus can usually handle the low overnight temperatures, but according to Fausto the more water the leaves of a plant takes in or the younger it is, the more likely they can freeze.

Typically, farmers will cover vulnerable crops with insulated blankets or even flood their fields. For amateur growers at home, the strategy is similar. “Go into the close pull out a couple of sheets for the tender plants – something like Fern with tender foliage and cover them up,” said Fausto.

The frost advisory is in place for the inland valleys 10 p.m., Monday until 9 a.m., Tuesday. A cold air mass and clearing skies will have temperatures fall into the middle and lower 30s in Tuesday morning.