Frigid temps prompts late start times for 3 East County school districts Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Frigid temperatures are expected in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as a frost advisory remains in place for the deserts and the inland valleys.



The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory that will last until 9 a.m. in parts of the county, including El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, Poway, San Marcos, Santee and Borrego Springs.



The advisory indicates a likelihood of temperatures dropping to the low-30s.



NWS officials warn that shelter should be provided for pets or livestock, and sensitive outdoor plants could die if unprotected in the frost.

Current temps this morning are quite chilly as you walk out the door this morning, so don't forget the jacket. Especially in Big Bear and other areas of the mountains! ?? #cold #cawx #morningwx pic.twitter.com/DFQmYcsdyj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 19, 2019

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Due to inclement weather conditions and icy roads, schools in the Warned Unified School District will be closed Tuesday. Schools in the following districts will have a late start:

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Spencer Valley School District

According to the districts, travel to and from the schools is too dangerous, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses driving on icy, winding roads.

"The safety and security of students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county," according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

#Breaking: Schools in the Warner Unified School District will be closed Feb. 19, 2019. Schools in the Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District, and Spencer Valley School District will have a late start. https://t.co/FhxAF0t8oF — SD County Ofc of Ed (@SanDiegoCOE) February 19, 2019

