Suspicious device left at Golden Hill church prompts road closures

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police shut down streets in the Golden Hill area early Tuesday morning after a suspicious device was found near an intersection, but bomb squad personnel determined the object was a commercial bait tank, authorities said.



A patrol officer spotted the object near the intersection of 24th Street and Broadway shortly before 1:50 a.m. and notified the bomb squad, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Matt Spicer said.



Officers shut down Broadway from 23rd to 25th streets and C Street from 23rd to 25th streets while bomb squad personnel scanned the device to determine if it was a threat, according to San Diego police.



The road closures were lifted shortly before 4:30 a.m., Officer Dino Delimitros said.



Bomb squad personnel determined the device was a commercial bait tank typically used for kayak fishing, Spicer said.

