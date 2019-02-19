Pedestrian struck by car in Mount Helix area

CASA DE ORO (CNS) - A pedestrian suffered moderate to major injuries Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car near an intersection in the Casa De Oro-Mount Helix area, authorities said.



It happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Campo Road and South Granada Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.



A 71-year-old man was attempting to cross eastbound on South Granada Avenue when he was struck by a 43-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Passat northbound on the roadway, Garrow said.



The pedestrian was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of moderate to major injuries, he said.



The Volkswagen driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Garrow said.



CHP officers were investigating the crash.