Manny Machado, San Diego Padres agree to record-breaking 10-year deal, reports say

The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Manny Machado, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.
A pedestrian suffered moderate to major injuries Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car near an intersection in the Casa De Oro-Mount Helix area, authorities said.
Police shut down streets in the Golden Hill area early Tuesday morning after a suspicious device was found near an intersection, but bomb squad personnel determined the object was a commercial bait tank, authorities said.
Frigid temperatures are expected in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as a frost advisory remains in place for the deserts and the inland valleys.
It's a futuristic and frightful concept cleverly captured in a popular episode of “Black Mirror” on Netflix.
Sixteen people were back on solid ground Tuesday after they were trapped for hours when a gondola ride at SeaWorld's Bayside Skyride malfunctioned due to a large wind gust, according to the San Diego Fire Department.
Cold overnight temperatures create a frost risk. Lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s in portions of the County will continue through Wednesday. Another chance of rain will warm overnight temperatures Thursday.
California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The recent flood waters hit hard at the Lions,Tigers and Bears facility in Alpine. Now, the muddy cleanup effort is underway, and the facility's director is asking for help.