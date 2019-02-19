Manny Machado, San Diego Padres agree to record-breaking 10-year - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres agree to record-breaking 10-year deal, reports say

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a double during the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong) Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a double during the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with free-agent infielder Manny Machadoreports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Machado, 26, is one of the most coveted free agents in history, and the Padres' reported landing of him marks a major coup this offseason.

Mark Feisand of MLB.com has more on the contract details:

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

