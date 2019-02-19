How to find balance and boundaries with kids and their screen time

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Screen time is nearly unavoidable for our kids these days. Many use computers for homework and tablets for reading.

These gadgets are now part of our kids' lives and learning experiences, but how much screen time is just too much?

Parenting expert, psychologist and author Reena Patel visited Morning Extra with some tips on how to maintain a healthy balance for our kids.

Some ideas from Reena include: