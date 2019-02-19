Harlem Globetrotters come to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harlem Globetrotters come to San Diego

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The legendary Harlem Globetrotters are in town for two appearances at Pechanga Arena.

Before he hits the court, Globetrotter forward El Gato Melendez stopped by Morning Extra to show off some skills and tricks, and to talk about being part of the team.

The Globetrotters will be in San Diego on Friday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.