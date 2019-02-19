Harlem Globetrotters come to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The legendary Harlem Globetrotters are in town for two appearances at Pechanga Arena.
Before he hits the court, Globetrotter forward El Gato Melendez stopped by Morning Extra to show off some skills and tricks, and to talk about being part of the team.
The Globetrotters will be in San Diego on Friday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for more information.
The San Diego Fleet's home debut against the Atlanta Legends afforded me the opportunity to step back into the aging structure's premise once again, to check out the new Alliance of American Football League.
A new movie called “Saint Judy” tells the true story of a woman who made it her life mission to help those seeking asylum in the United States.
The city of San Diego announced Tuesday the completion of upgrades to 15 of the city's most accident-prone intersections.
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with coveted free-agent infielder Manny Machado, according to multiple reports.
Screen time is nearly unavoidable for our kids these days. Many use computers for homework and tablets for reading. These gadgets are now part of our kids' lives and learning experiences, but how much screen time is just too much?
Sixteen people were back on solid ground Tuesday after they were trapped for hours when a gondola ride at SeaWorld's Bayside Skyride malfunctioned due to a large wind gust, according to the San Diego Fire Department.
It's a futuristic and frightful concept cleverly captured in a popular episode of “Black Mirror” on Netflix.
Cold overnight temperatures create a frost risk. Lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s in portions of the County will continue through Wednesday. Another chance of rain will warm overnight temperatures Thursday.
A pedestrian suffered moderate to major injuries Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car near an intersection in the Casa De Oro-Mount Helix area, authorities said.