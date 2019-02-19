Harlem Globetrotters come to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The legendary Harlem Globetrotters are in town for two appearances at Pechanga Arena.

Before he hits the court, Globetrotter forward El Gato Melendez stopped by Morning Extra to show off some skills and tricks, and to talk about being part of the team.

The Globetrotters will be in San Diego on Friday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for more information.