City completes safety upgrades at 15 of San Diego's most dangerous intersections

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego announced Tuesday the completion of upgrades to 15 of the city's most accident-prone intersections.



The improvements are part of the city's Vision Zero program, with a goal of eliminating fatal traffic accidents altogether by 2025 via infrastructure upgrades and traffic safety education. Circulate San Diego released a list last April of the city's 15 most dangerous intersections.



Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Circulate San Diego Executive Director Colin Parent held a news conference at the last intersection to be fixed, 33rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, to discuss the improvements, which include higher-visibility crosswalk designation and audible pedestrian signals and countdown timers.



"This is all about making it safer for everyone -- drivers, pedestrians and cyclists -- as they navigate city streets," Faulconer said. "Making crosswalks more visible and adding audible walk signals are just a few of the simple yet effective ways we can make our neighborhoods safer."



Other intersections that underwent improvements include the following:

10th Avenue and A Street

Fourth Avenue and B Street

Fifth Avenue and B Street

Euclid Avenue and Naranja Street

Fourth Avenue and University Avenue

Fourth Avenue and Market Street

Ash Street and Front Street

Coronado Avenue and Thermal Avenue

33rd Street and El Cajon Boulevard

52nd Street and University Avenue

36th Street and El Cajon Boulevard

Sixth Avenue and Market Street

Fifth Avenue and Broadway

Sixth Avenue and Broadway

11th Avenue and Broadway

Faulconer announced plans to fix more than 300 more accident-prone intersections during his "State of the City" address last month. According to Faulconer's office, Caltrans has awarded the city roughly $2.45 million for the improvements, which will start next year. City officials expect improvements to the first 50 intersections to be completed by the end of 2020.

