'Saint Judy' brings immigration battle to the big screen

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An upcoming film called “Saint Judy” tells the true story of a woman who made it her life mission to help those seeking asylum in the United States.

The movie is based on the story of Judy Wood, an immigration lawyer in Los Angeles who single-handedly changed some of the asylum laws in the U.S.

The real Judy Wood spoke with Morning Extra about the film along with the actress who plays her, Michelle Monaghan (“True Detective,” “The Path”).

See the official trailer for “Saint Judy” below.

