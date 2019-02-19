Busy moms create workout for moms on the go in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A couple of moms in the North County with families and very busy lives are changing the way women view fitness.

Owners, Shanae Johnson and Heather Forbes, say too often women put everyone but themselves first when it comes to their health, saying women’s lists of "To-Do's" grow daily.

Johnson says they decided to open The Fit Mill, so people would have a place to go and get a quick workout that anyone can find time to do. They say they've developed a uniquely, proprietary workout program that is safe, challenging and fun.

“We appreciate that time is sacred and creating a realistic pathway to becoming healthy is important and crucial,” Johnson said.

If you think you want to take a class, The Fit Mill is located in Carlsbad, across from the outlet mall. They offer a complimentary class to anyone who wants to give it a try (use promo code: 1STFREE). They also offer 10 classes for $35 to any new member.

They have a few workout options, including the ‘Power 45’ which is designed to have you in and out of the gym within 45 minutes. This allows moms to squeeze in an early workout while everyone at home is still in bed.

