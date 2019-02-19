Busy moms create workout for moms on the go in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A couple of moms in the North County with families and very busy lives are changing the way women view fitness.
Owners, Shanae Johnson and Heather Forbes, say too often women put everyone but themselves first when it comes to their health, saying women’s lists of "To-Do's" grow daily.
Johnson says they decided to open The Fit Mill, so people would have a place to go and get a quick workout that anyone can find time to do. They say they've developed a uniquely, proprietary workout program that is safe, challenging and fun.
“We appreciate that time is sacred and creating a realistic pathway to becoming healthy is important and crucial,” Johnson said.
If you think you want to take a class, The Fit Mill is located in Carlsbad, across from the outlet mall. They offer a complimentary class to anyone who wants to give it a try (use promo code: 1STFREE). They also offer 10 classes for $35 to any new member.
They have a few workout options, including the ‘Power 45’ which is designed to have you in and out of the gym within 45 minutes. This allows moms to squeeze in an early workout while everyone at home is still in bed.
For more information, visit their website.
Photos show News 8's Ashley Jacobs at The Fit Mill in Carlsbad Tuesday morning, Feb. 19, 2019.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize California's lead role in a multistate lawsuit challenging his emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The San Diego Fleet's home debut against the Atlanta Legends afforded a few thousand diehards the opportunity to step foot onto the aging structure's premises once again, to check out the new Alliance of American Football League.
A horse that fell into a ravine in Descanso and had to be rescued by county law enforcement and animal services personnel was recovering Tuesday.
A couple of moms in the North County with families and very busy lives are changing the way women view fitness.
A new movie called “Saint Judy” tells the true story of a woman who made it her life mission to help those seeking asylum in the United States.
The city of San Diego announced Tuesday the completion of upgrades to 15 of the city's most accident-prone intersections.
The legendary Harlem Globetrotters are in town for two appearances at Pechanga Arena. Before he hits the court, Globetrotter forward El Gato Melendez stopped by Morning Extra to show off some skills and tricks, and to talk about being part of the team.
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with coveted free-agent infielder Manny Machado, according to multiple reports.
Screen time is nearly unavoidable for our kids these days. Many use computers for homework and tablets for reading. These gadgets are now part of our kids' lives and learning experiences, but how much screen time is just too much?
Sixteen people were back on solid ground Tuesday after they were trapped for hours when a gondola ride at SeaWorld's Bayside Skyride malfunctioned due to a large wind gust, according to the San Diego Fire Department.