Horse rescued from ravine after fall off Harvey Moor Trail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A horse that fell into a ravine in Descanso and had to be rescued by county law enforcement and animal services personnel was recovering Tuesday.

According to county officials, a woman was riding the horse along the Harvey Moor Trail when they slid down a slope into the ravine on Monday, prompting a response by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Cal Fire and county Animal Services. An equine veterinarian was also called in to help with the rescue.

Ropes were used to right the horse, allowing the animal to walk out of the ravine on its own. The equestrian was unhurt in the fall and the horse suffered only minor scratches, according to county officials.

``When people and animals are in need of assistance, the community will always come together to provide this assistance,'' said County Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa. ``This was epitomized in this rescue of the horse with the various agencies working side-by-side to extricate the horse from its predicament.''