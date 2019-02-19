California bill would remove speed limits for new lanes on I-5, HWY 99

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it plans to cancel $929 million awarded to California's high-speed rail project and wants the state to return an additional $2.5 billion that it has already spent.
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a collision between a car and a big rig at an Otay Mesa intersection.
Construction has begun on the fifth border wall project of Donald Trump's presidency, replacing up to 14 miles (22 kilometers) of barrier in San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.
Winter weather and storms are keeping animal rescuers busy at SeaWorld. On Tuesday, News 8's Kelly Hessedal got an up-close look at some of the dozens of animals being nursed back to health.
While homelessness continues to be an issue in San Diego, one group of veterans has been quietly doing their part to help. Every week, the organization hands out sleeping bags to people living on the street.
Forecasters said Tuesday that California's markedly wet winter will continue to deliver significant rain and copious high-elevation snow to the saturated San Diego area this week.
All westbound lanes of Interstate-8 from State Route 163 will be closed Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday.
A new California bill introduced by a Southern California senator would add additional lanes no maximum speed limit to north and southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 99.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize California's lead role in a multistate lawsuit challenging his emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The San Diego Fleet's home debut against the Atlanta Legends afforded a few thousand diehards the opportunity to step foot onto the aging structure's premises once again, to check out the new Alliance of American Football League.