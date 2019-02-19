All westbound lanes on I-8 through Mission Valley will be closed Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – All westbound lanes of Interstate-8 from State Route 163 will be closed Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday.

The closure will be part of the I-8 / Interstate-5 Improvement Project.

“We are very close to completion of this project,” said Caltrans Resident Engineer Brandon Farmer. “We originally planned to close the freeway three nights this week to install the new overhead sign structures but had to postpone the installation due to rain.”

Detours:

Drivers can take northbound SR-163, to northbound Interstate 805 connector ramp to westbound State Route 52, then to the southbound I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector ramp.

Drivers may also use the southbound SR-163 connector ramp to the northbound I-5 off-ramp, continue north on I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector ramp.

Motorists are reminded to ‘Be Work Zone Alert’ and to move over a lane if safe to do so or slow down when approaching Caltrans vehicles with amber flashing lights.