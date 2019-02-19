Two killed in crash at Otay Mesa intersection - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two killed in crash at Otay Mesa intersection

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were killed Tuesday night  in a collision between a car and a big rig at an Otay Mesa intersection.

The fatal wreck at Otay Mesa Road and Sanyo Avenue was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Details on the circumstances of the accident were not immediately available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.