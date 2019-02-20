The Asian Bistro in Hillcrest reopens a week after shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Asian Bistro in Hillcrest on Tuesday reopened one week after a 29-year-old man opened fire – no one was injured in the shooting.

Just one week ago, The Asian Bistro – Golden Dragon Restaurant had crime scene tape, shattered glass and bullet holes that riddled its walls. Since then, Stefano Markell Parker has been charged with eleven counts of pre-meditated attempted murder in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

Mike Tamarkin’s mother, Patty, owns and runs The Asian Bistro. He said his family had several options on when to return to serving the community the Thai food they have enjoyed for so many years.

To show they would not back down, the family decided to re-open as soon as they could. “We really wanted to send a message. It shows our strength. It shows the strength of the community. We are just happy to be open,” said Mike.

Just as soon as they reopened, the usual diners returned. “A lot of times you will see a business, when something happens, they are closed for a long time, but they got this put together real quick,” said one diner.

Longtime customer Michael Grachen said the small business has always supported Hillcrest over the years. Now, it is time for the community of Hillcrest to help the bistro. “We have to show her [Patty] support because she has been a part of our community. We have to show support for her.”

While the Tamarkin family is thankful to be back, they are more than grateful knowing no one was hurt last week. “We are super thankful that everyone is okay. This whole experience would be totally different even if one person had just gotten hurt,” said Mike.

Investigators have continued to pore over all the evidence before they can determine if Parker’s actions were a targeted offense, which could result in a hate crime charge.

Parker, who's being held without bail, could face 374 years to life behind bars if convicted of the attempted murder counts, as well as one count each of shooting into an occupied building and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.