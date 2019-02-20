Gov. Newsom meets with mayor of Encinitas and others over affordable housing

The Asian Bistro in Hillcrest on Tuesday reopened one week after a 29-year-old man opened fire – no one was injured in the shooting.
Two people were killed Tuesday night in a collision between a car and a big rig at an Otay Mesa intersection.
The Trump administration said Tuesday that it plans to cancel $929 million awarded to California's high-speed rail project and wants the state to return an additional $2.5 billion that it has already spent.
Construction has begun on the fifth border wall project of Donald Trump's presidency, replacing up to 14 miles (22 kilometers) of barrier in San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.
Winter weather and storms are keeping animal rescuers busy at SeaWorld. On Tuesday, News 8's Kelly Hessedal got an up-close look at some of the dozens of animals being nursed back to health.
While homelessness continues to be an issue in San Diego, one group of veterans has been quietly doing their part to help. Every week, the organization hands out sleeping bags to people living on the street.
Forecasters said Tuesday that California's markedly wet winter will continue to deliver significant rain and copious high-elevation snow to the saturated San Diego area this week.
All westbound lanes of Interstate-8 from State Route 163 will be closed Tuesday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday.
A new California bill introduced by a Southern California senator would add additional lanes no maximum speed limit to north and southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 99.