Failing Payless to honor gift cards, store credit into March

The failing Payless ShoeSource chain will honor gift cards and store credit until March 11 as the company liquidates all operations.
The Topeka, Kansas, company, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week, will allow returns and exchanges of non-final sale items through the end of this month for goods bought before Feb. 17.
Payless said Wednesday that it received court approval to support the orderly closing of about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce business. It also received authorization to pay employee wages and benefits, as well as claims from critical vendors.
Retail operations outside of North America, including company-owned stores in Latin America, are separate entities and are not included in the bankruptcy filing.
A low-pressure system is expected to reach San Diego County Wednesday, bringing precipitation and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
A preliminary hearing got underway Wednesday morning for a man accused of pulling a gun on four off-duty San Diego police officers outside a Mission Valley bar. However, Jonathan Felix says he was ganged up on by the officers and his attorneys claim the four officers were drunk and attacked their client, beating him as he tried to leave.
Cool afternoon high temperatures will not bring much relief from the morning cold. Rain will enter the County Wednesday afternoon, lasting through Thursday night.
A massive tree fell just inches from a house in Carlsbad. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
If your property sustained damage during the storms that struck the week of Valentine’s Day, the County would like your help estimating the cost for our region.
A new California bill introduced by a Southern California senator would add additional lanes no maximum speed limit to north and southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 99.
Disputes over President Donald Trump's border wall and California's bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation's most populous state.
The Trump administration said Tuesday that it plans to cancel $929 million awarded to California's high-speed rail project and wants the state to return an additional $2.5 billion that it has already spent.
The Asian Bistro in Hillcrest on Tuesday reopened one week after a 29-year-old man opened fire – no one was injured in the shooting.