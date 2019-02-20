Massive tree comes down in Carlsbad, narrowly missing home

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - A massive tree fell just inches from a house in Carlsbad Wednesday morning.



It happened around 12:30 a.m. The tree came crashing down on a driveway in the 3600 block of Pontiac Drive, according to authorities.

When the tree came down it clipped the house, landed onto some cars in the driveway, and hit a nearby stop sign on the sidewalk. Police say no one was injured.

This is just the latest in a series of falling trees across the county within the last month, as the county has been hit by several winter storms, soaking the ground and bringing some strong wind gusts.

In Escondido a massive oak tree crashed onto a home, narrowly missing a pregnant woman and her husband. Just days later in Oceanside, an 80-foot pine tree came down on a house.

But homeowners who suffered property damage can get some help, specifically those that were damaged during the week of Valentine’s Day.

The County Office of Emergency Services is asking homeowners to complete a short damage survey form that will assist in collecting information and associated costs.

The information will be used to determine the estimated dollar amount of disaster damages within the county and be used to determine if enough disaster damages have occurred to qualify for disaster assistance.

If enough damage occurred to qualify the region for state disaster relief, some of that money could go back to homeowner.

