Rain, heavy snow expected with latest storm to hit San Diego County

A new California bill introduced by a Southern California senator would add additional lanes no maximum speed limit to north and southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 99.
Disputes over President Donald Trump's border wall and California's bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation's most populous state.
A low-pressure system is expected to reach San Diego County Wednesday, bringing precipitation and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
The Trump administration said Tuesday that it plans to cancel $929 million awarded to California's high-speed rail project and wants the state to return an additional $2.5 billion that it has already spent.
The Asian Bistro in Hillcrest on Tuesday reopened one week after a 29-year-old man opened fire – no one was injured in the shooting.
Construction has begun on the fifth border wall project of Donald Trump's presidency, replacing up to 14 miles of barrier in San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.
Cool afternoon high temperatures will not bring much relief from the morning cold. Rain will enter the County Wednesday afternoon, lasting through Thursday night.
Two men were killed and a woman critically injured Tuesday night in a collision between a car and a big rig at an Otay Mesa intersection.