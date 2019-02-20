Property owners with rain damage asked to complete survey

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If your property sustained damage during the storms that struck the week of Valentine’s Day, the County would like your help estimating the cost for our region.

The cold winter storms brought record-setting rainfall, flooding and high winds to San Diego County. If your property or small business was damaged during the Valentine’s Day storm, the County Office of Emergency Services is asking you to complete a short damage survey form that will assist in collecting information and associated costs.

The information gathered from the surveys will be used to estimate total damages countywide and determine if enough damage occurred to qualify the region for state or federal disaster recovery assistance, such as low interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for those who are uninsured or underinsured.