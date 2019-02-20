Man accused of aiming gun at off-duty San Diego police officers appears in court

A 14-year-old girl who died of influenza-related complications in San Diego County last week is the first child in the region to die due to the flu this season, county health officials announced Wednesday.
A low-pressure system is expected to reach San Diego County Wednesday, bringing precipitation and the possibility of heavy snowfall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
A preliminary hearing got underway Wednesday morning for a man accused of pulling a gun on four off-duty San Diego police officers outside a Mission Valley bar. However, Jonathan Felix says he was ganged up on by the officers and his attorneys claim the four officers were drunk and attacked their client, beating him as he tried to leave.
The failing Payless ShoeSource chain will honor gift cards and store credit until March 11 as the company liquidates all operations.
Cool afternoon high temperatures will not bring much relief from the morning cold. Rain will enter the County Wednesday afternoon, lasting through Thursday night.
A massive tree fell just inches from a house in Carlsbad. It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
If your property sustained damage during the storms that struck the week of Valentine’s Day, the County would like your help estimating the cost for our region.
A new California bill introduced by a Southern California senator would add additional lanes no maximum speed limit to north and southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 99.
Disputes over President Donald Trump's border wall and California's bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation's most populous state.
The Trump administration said Tuesday that it plans to cancel $929 million awarded to California's high-speed rail project and wants the state to return an additional $2.5 billion that it has already spent.