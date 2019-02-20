Man accused of aiming gun at off-duty San Diego police officers appears in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A preliminary hearing got underway Wednesday morning for a man accused of pulling a gun on four off-duty San Diego police officers outside a Mission Valley bar.

However, Jonathan Felix says he was ganged up on by the officers and his attorneys claim the four officers were drunk and attacked their client, beating him as he tried to leave.

Felix's attorneys and community activists are calling for the charges against him to be dropped.

Felix faces charges including being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, as well as having a small amount of cocaine on him.

Before the hearing his lawyer spoke with media.

“My client moved out here trying to start a life over and start fresh,” said Alicia Freeze. “And unfortunately, was brutally beaten by these off-duty officers.”

Surveillance video captured the incident in November 2018 outside McGregor’s Ale House in Mission Valley.

Felix says he had just gotten off work in Downtown San Diego and was in the parking lot of the bar when he was ganged up on. He says he suffered several injuries.

The officers claim Felix pulled a gun on them, but his attorneys maintain the incident was unprovoked.

“It is our position that they were issuing commands. That they were identifying themselves as officers,” said Freeze. “And that they were using their training and experience to take down Mr. Felix.”

Witnesses slated to take the stand include the officers involved.

Felix is suing the San Diego Police Department in a civil case for assault and battery. He claims he suffered a fractured vertebra, injured his hand and had ten cuts in the back of his head following the incident.

The San Diego Police Department previously released the following statement regarding the arrest of Jonathan Felix:

The San Diego Police Department submitted a criminal case to the District Attorney's Office regarding this incident, in which Mr. Felix pulled a gun on four off-duty police officers. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Felix is entitled to the presumption of innocence and the full facts of this case will be litigated as the criminal case proceeds. As in any situation where there are allegations of misconduct, the San Diego Police Department has initiated an internal investigation. If found, any misconduct will be handled accordingly.”

